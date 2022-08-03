Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Opens Talks With Spezia For Blues Defender Ethan Ampadu

Welsh youngster Ethan Ampadu has only just returned on loan from the Italian side Venezia, Now the 21-year-old may see himself heading back to the Serie A but for a different club.

Ampadu is yet another young Blue that has been sent out on loan to various clubs to prepare the player for first-team football in the Premier League. During his career, Ampadu has already played for Exeter, RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and most recently Venezia.

Ethan Ampadu

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a deal between Spezia and Chelsea is expected to be closed quickly. Chelsea is open to selling Ampadu who still has two years left on his current contract at the club. 

The Welsh defender hasn't had the chance to impress at Chelsea's first-team level, only making 12 appearances despite signing for the club in 2017. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 21-year-old has learned to become a versatile player in recent years where he has played centre-back, centre defensive midfielder, and full-back. 

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea on the other hand has signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for a fee of £20 million. The 18-year-old will be in London to complete his medical today with the contract already agreed upon making the youngster a Chelsea player until 2028.

Read More Chelsea News

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks With Barcelona To Sign Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer £50m+ For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Name Price To Barcelona For Cesar Azpzilicueta and Marcos Alonso

By Stephen Smith3 hours ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

‘Could Be a Solid Goalscorer’ - Pundit Gives Verdict on Everton Target Michy Batshuayi

By Charlie Webb13 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Agreed On A Loan Deal With Monaco For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

By Connor Dossi-White14 hours ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer News

Chelsea Reach Agreement With Aston Villa For Young Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward

By Charlie Webb16 hours ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Leicester Star Wesley Fofana Pushing Foxes To Allow Transfer To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago