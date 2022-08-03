Report: Chelsea Opens Talks With Spezia For Blues Defender Ethan Ampadu

Welsh youngster Ethan Ampadu has only just returned on loan from the Italian side Venezia, Now the 21-year-old may see himself heading back to the Serie A but for a different club.

Ampadu is yet another young Blue that has been sent out on loan to various clubs to prepare the player for first-team football in the Premier League. During his career, Ampadu has already played for Exeter, RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and most recently Venezia.

IMAGO / ANP

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a deal between Spezia and Chelsea is expected to be closed quickly. Chelsea is open to selling Ampadu who still has two years left on his current contract at the club.

The Welsh defender hasn't had the chance to impress at Chelsea's first-team level, only making 12 appearances despite signing for the club in 2017.

The 21-year-old has learned to become a versatile player in recent years where he has played centre-back, centre defensive midfielder, and full-back.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea on the other hand has signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for a fee of £20 million. The 18-year-old will be in London to complete his medical today with the contract already agreed upon making the youngster a Chelsea player until 2028.

Read More Chelsea News

.