Report: Chelsea 'Out of Race' to Sign Lucas Digne as Aston Villa in 'Advanced Negotiations' With Everton

Chelsea are out of the race to sign Everton defender Lucas Digne as Premier League side Aston Villa have entered advanced negotiations for the French international, according to reports.

The 28-year-old wants out of Everton due to his discontent for manager Rafa Benitez, who is refusing to play him.

As per several sources, Chelsea will not be signing the wing-back this month despite being in the market for a defender of his qualities.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Firstly Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports reported that Chelsea have not pursued their initial interest for Digne as Aston Villa look to land the signing, with the defender preferring a move to Villa over other sides.

The journalist states that the fee is still to be agreed, which would leave the Blues with time to hijack a deal, but personal terms between Villa nad Digne will not be a problem.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that Aston Villa are frontrunners for the defender, with Chelsea completely 'out of the race'.

IMAGO / PA Images

Nathan Gissing reports that the reason for Chelsea not pursuing the defender is the fact that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel 'has never been 100% keen' on the signing. Everton wanted to ensure a permanent deal was struck too, whilst Chelsea would only want a loan move.

With Ben Chilwell out injured for the rest of the season, Chelsea need a back-up left wing-back for Marcos Alonso and it appears that Tuchel's side are doing everything to bring Emerson Palmieri back to the club, willing to pay compensation to Lyon for the early cancellation of his loan move.

