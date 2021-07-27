Report: Chelsea Outcast Michy Batshuayi Nearing Trabzonspor Move

A chance to play regular first-team football. What more does any footballer want anyway?

Turkish side Trabzonspor are closing in on the capture of Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, and registered two goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles.

With the Belgium international so far down the pecking order at Chelsea, and club looking to further boost their attacking outlets, it was highly likely that Batshuayi will look to move elsewhere in search of regular minutes ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor have been given the green light to secure the signing of Batshuayi on a season-long loan.

It has further been stated that the forward's high wage expectations have made the club find a suitable ground.

Despite having two centre-forwards at the club, Abdullah Avcı's side are keen to bolster their frontline after completing several deals already this summer.

Since swapping Marseille for Chelsea in 2016, Batshuayi has bagged 25 goals and six assists in 77 outings across competitions in west London.

However, after failing to secure a spot in the first-team, the striker underwent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before returning to the Premier League to join Palace on loan for two seasons in 2019.

An exit from Stamford Bridge could bode well for all parties, with Chelsea looking to generate further revenue to help them in pursuit of their targets this summer.

