Report: Chelsea Outcast Tammy Abraham 'Most Keen' on West Ham Move Amid Exit Rumours

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is preferring a switch across town to West Ham this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel placing his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to do the damage up top.

Abraham has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the west London side want to include him in a mega-deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who is top of the German boss' wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to The Mirror, Abraham is looking to leave Chelsea in the summer and prefers a move to West Ham, with the Hammers aiming to bolster their attacking outlets after a stellar 2020/21 campaign that saw them earn Europa League qualification.

The English striker, who has two years left on his contract in west London, has also been linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa, with whom he spent a season on loan in the Championship before being integrated to the first-team set-up by former manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have set an asking price of £50 million for the London-born forward, who registered 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions last term.

Despite the big-money signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer, Abraham kept himself in and around the starting XI after an encouraging start to the 2020/21 season.

However, his form was affected by injury towards the end of 2020, and since Tuchel was brought in, Abraham was never considered as a first-choice pick and was often left on the bench and even excluded from the matchday squad in the closing stages of the season.



A move to West Ham could help the forward revitalise his career and learning under an experienced manager such as David Moyes, Abraham could return to his lethal best by getting regular minutes under his belt.

