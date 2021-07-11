Report: Chelsea Outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko Expresses Desire to Leave Amid AC Milan Interest

Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko has made it clear that wants to return to the Serie A this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult start to life in west London after signing for the Blues from Monaco in 2017 - making 43 appearances across all competitions before he was deemed surplus of requirements.

With his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to run until 2022, it is understood that the Champions League winners have offered the Frenchman a fresh deal to prevent his value from depreciating, as the club would want to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

However, according to The Sun, Bakayoko has refused to extend his stay in west London, and after successful loan spell at Napoli last term, the midfielder is adamant on returning to Italy on a permanent basis this summer.

It has further been reported that the Rennes academy graduate's representatives have held talks with several clubs in recent weeks, with AC Milan his preferred destination.

Milan are not willing to meet Chelsea's asking price of €15 million for the midfielder to exercise a one-year option, which would extend his stay till 2023, if previous reports are to be believed.

However, alternative options of reaching an agreement are being looked at by the clubs, with Bakayoko wanting to return to Milan after impressing during his spell in Naples.

With Chelsea chasing the signature of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Bakayoko will be pushed further down the pecking order and hence, a move away from the Premier League giants could help him get regular minutes under his belt and revitalise his career.

