Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko Expresses Desire to Leave Amid AC Milan Interest

The forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko has made it clear that wants to return to the Serie A this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult start to life in west London after signing for the Blues from Monaco in 2017 - making 43 appearances across all competitions before he was deemed surplus of requirements.

With his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to run until 2022, it is understood that the Champions League winners have offered the Frenchman a fresh deal to prevent his value from depreciating, as the club would want to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Bakayoko 2

However, according to The Sun, Bakayoko has refused to extend his stay in west London, and after successful loan spell at Napoli last term, the midfielder is adamant on returning to Italy on a permanent basis this summer.

It has further been reported that the Rennes academy graduate's representatives have held talks with several clubs in recent weeks, with AC Milan his preferred destination.

Milan are not willing to meet Chelsea's asking price of €15 million for the midfielder to exercise a one-year option, which would extend his stay till 2023, if previous reports are to be believed.

Bakayoko cover 1

However, alternative options of reaching an agreement are being looked at by the clubs, with Bakayoko wanting to return to Milan after impressing during his spell in Naples.

With Chelsea chasing the signature of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Bakayoko will be pushed further down the pecking order and hence, a move away from the Premier League giants could help him get regular minutes under his belt and revitalise his career.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Baka 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko Expresses Desire to Leave Amid AC Milan Interest

Giroud cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea and AC Milan Working on Final Details for Olivier Giroud Move

Haaland 2
Transfer News

Report: Why Chelsea Think They Have Edge in Negotiations in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Haaland 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Erling Haaland Transfer is 'Extremely Unlikely' This Summer

sipa_34081369
News

Thiago Silva Suffers Copa America Heartbreak

Bakayoko cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Want Tiemoue Bakayoko Return Amid AC Milan Interest

Jorginho cover
News

Report: Jorginho's Agent Confirms That the Star is Set to 'Stay at Chelsea'

sipa_30923160
Features/Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Edmond Tapsoba