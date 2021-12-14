Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich is 'Very Annoyed' With Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Pursuit

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be 'very annoyed' with Real Madrid's pursuit for Blues defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German is out of contract at the end of the season and could join the Spanish giants for free.

As per Super Deporte via Sport Witness, Abramovich is very annoyed with the scenario and could plan a revenge move against Real Madrid.

This move would be to brng Eden Hazard back to Chelsea, getting revenge on Florentino Perez for their pursuit of Rudiger.

The report continues to state that he would not offer a lot for Hazard but would be 'very forceful' in negotiations.

This comes after several reports revealed that Rudiger has held positive talks with Real Madrid as he edges closer to a move to Spain, where he will receive a huge increase in wages.

He wants around £200,000-a-week but Chelsea aren't prepared to match the German's wishes, falling well short which leaves his future at Stamford Bridge incredibly uncertain.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has made his stance clear over Rudiger's future, wanting him to remain at the club.

“The situation is the situation," admitted Tuchel last month. "We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision."

