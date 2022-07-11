Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Is Aware Of Bayern's Interest In Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt And Wishes To Bring In Two Center-Backs This Window

Chelsea are targeting two center-backs this summer to replace the departing Christensen and Rudiger.  Matthijs de Ligt is the number one target but owner Todd Boehly is aware of Bayern's interest.

The Blues are set to be very active this window, looking to rebound from a disappointing last season. Top of their priority list is multiple central defenders, though their pursuit of top target Matthijs de Ligt has hit a snag as the Dutchman reportedly prefers Bayern Munich. 

Matthijs De Ligt

Nizaar Kinsella discussed Chelsea's summer transfer plans on Sunday. Kinsella stated that owner Todd Boehly has had multiple discussions with defender Matthijs de Ligt, but that he is now aware of Bayern's interest in the player, an interest that is seemingly accelerating. 

He went on to state that Chelsea seek to bring two central defenders in this window. Kinsella mentioned Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano as two alternatives to de Ligt should he join Bayern.

Kounde

Chelsea heavily pursued Kounde last summer but were never able to agree a fee with Sevilla. There is likely still interest there in the Frenchman and the player was keen on Chelsea in the past. 

Upamecano could seemingly be on the move if de Ligt does join the German club. He has only spent a year with the Bavarians but would stand to be made available, given that he could fetch a substantial fee.  

