Report: Chelsea Owners Have Serious Interest In Dusan Vlahovic

IMAGO / @guelbergoes

The new owners have Chelsea have serious interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus in January in search of another challenge, and he may land in the Premier League. Chelsea have a serious interest in the Serbian.

The injury to Armando Broja has caused concern among those internally at Chelsea, and the club feel it is important a well established experienced player is signed to replace him.

Chelsea could decide to move for Vlahovic in January.

Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea's owners have serious interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea's new owners have serious interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and it is expected the club will consider Vlahovic in future pursuits.

January could be an interesting time regarding Chelsea and Vlahovic, and it is certainly not something that is out of the question. Vlahovic wants to leave, and the situation Juventus are in may mean they can't convince him to stay.

A striker is a priority in January for Chelsea, and there are not many better targets in world football to have available than the Juventus man.

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus in 2023.

Chelsea are not alone in the race and will be aware of this. Manchester United have interest, but their pursuit of Cody Gakpo could give Chelsea a free run.

Arsenal are also another potential suitor, and they are a club Chelsea will have to watch out for considering the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

There's a chance it happens in January, but Vlahovic will definitely be looking to leave Juventus in 2023.

