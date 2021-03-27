Report: Chelsea part of 'war' to sign £154M-rated Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Chelsea have been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland once again this summer, as per reports in Spain.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet right now, which sees Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid fighting for his signature.

The 20-year-old has 33 goals in 31 competitions this summer and has a price tag of £154 million this summer.

And a report from SPORT in Spain, via Sport Witness, confirm that Chelsea are part of the 'war' to sign the Norwegian this summer, with Barcelona also being linked with the striker.

A 'significant sum' plus a player could be used by Chelsea this summer for Haaland, with Timo Werner's name being included - however Thomas Tuchel has previously rubbished reports linking Werner with a move away.

Dortmund put a £154 million price tag on Haaland this summer to try to fend of interested clubs to keep him for a further year before his £68 million release clause becomes active next summer.

Abramovich has reportedly made it his 'personal mission' this summer to try to land Haaland.

It has been claimed in Germany that Chelsea are 'very unlikely' to sign Haaland due to Tuchel's 'unpleasant' relationship with Dortmund following his departure back in 2017.

Haaland responded to speculation over his future recently and showed no signs of panic.

He said: "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

