Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

    Author:

    Chelsea are said to be paying close attention to Eden Hazard's situation at Real Madrid, according to reports.

    The Belgian enjoyed seven successful years at the Blues, joining from Lille in 2012 and leaving west London for the Spanish giants in 2019. 

    He scored 110 goals and assisted 92 in 352 appearances, and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever featured for the club. 

    sipa_26611469

    According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Hazard may leave Real Madrid as he has struggled to fit into Carlo Ancelotti's side.

    The report suggests his injury issues are keeping him out of the team, with the manager preferring to select other options ahead of him.

    Should he leave Los Blancos in the January transfer window, a sensational return to Chelsea could well be a possible option for the winger.

    Read More

    sipa_33147794

    Hazard joined the Blues at just 21-years-old, and recorded an impressive 13 goals and 24 assists in his debut season in English football. He also played a crucial part in Chelsea's title successes in the 14/15 and 16/17 campaigns. The Belgian amassed six trophies in blue, including two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

    His final game for the club saw him score twice in Chelsea's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal in 2019, a fairytale ending to a long and successful stint in the capital.

    The Blues' former star has made ten appearances so far this season for Real Madrid, but most of them have been minutes off the bench.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35801675
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'The Wing-back is Allowed to Attack the Half Space' - Thomas Tuchel Comments Chelsea's Wing-backs

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Reece Took it Brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Opener Against Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836343
    News

    'Good Teams Win in Different Ways' - Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Performances

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'I Was Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Fans Following Newcastle Win

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'I Knew the Keeper Wasn't Stopping it' - Reece James's Confident Response After Bagging Brace

    14 hours ago