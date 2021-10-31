Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

Chelsea are said to be paying close attention to Eden Hazard's situation at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Belgian enjoyed seven successful years at the Blues, joining from Lille in 2012 and leaving west London for the Spanish giants in 2019.

He scored 110 goals and assisted 92 in 352 appearances, and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever featured for the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Hazard may leave Real Madrid as he has struggled to fit into Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The report suggests his injury issues are keeping him out of the team, with the manager preferring to select other options ahead of him.

Should he leave Los Blancos in the January transfer window, a sensational return to Chelsea could well be a possible option for the winger.

Hazard joined the Blues at just 21-years-old, and recorded an impressive 13 goals and 24 assists in his debut season in English football. He also played a crucial part in Chelsea's title successes in the 14/15 and 16/17 campaigns. The Belgian amassed six trophies in blue, including two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

His final game for the club saw him score twice in Chelsea's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal in 2019, a fairytale ending to a long and successful stint in the capital.

The Blues' former star has made ten appearances so far this season for Real Madrid, but most of them have been minutes off the bench.

