Report: Chelsea Place Fresh £70million Bid for Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea's interest in the Frenchman isn't over yet.

The 21-year-old is adamant that he wants to play for the Blues next season, but Foxes manager Brendan Rodger is still blocking the move.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the London outfit have submitted another bid for the player's services, this time over £70million.

As per the report, Rodgers is still not considering the player for sale, with the Frenchman set to play an important role for the Midlands team this season.

An earlier report stated that Leicester would only consider selling Fofana for a sum of at least £80million, a £10million gap from the recent and gap that if Chelsea were to fulfil, would make the France U21 International the most expensive defender of all time ahead of former Leicester player Harry Maguire.

Chelsea are searching for an extra centreback after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer have left them shorthanded.

The reported expected exit of Marcos Alonso also weakens the defence at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso

The signing of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has aided the Blues' plight, but the club still need reinforcements.

An unsuccessful transfer saga with Sevilla-turned-Barcelona star Jules Kounde has made the side even more desperate, and as their Premier League campaign is set to start this weekend, any signings need to be done promptly.

Thomas Tuchel
