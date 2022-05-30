Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Considering Lautaro Martinez & Christopher Nkunku As Thomas Tuchel Eyes Attacking Reinforcements

Thomas Tuchel is considering attacking duo Lautaro Martinez and Christopher Nkunku this summer, with the Chelsea boss eyeing potential attacking additions to his team for the 2022/23 campaign.

Chelsea's £4.25 billion is expected to be confirmed this week which will allow the Blues head coach to begin his summer transfer plans alongside Todd Boehly and the new consortium. 

The defensive department needs sorting out first with the expected departures of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of June, as well as the uncertainty hanging over Cesar Azpilicueta's future at Stamford Bridge.

imago1012059286h

But sights and planning are being made in other areas of the pitch including in attack, with Tuchel making it publicly clear that he has been frustrated with the attackers at points this season, warning them that they could look to go into the transfer market. 

“If we stick to the group then we will try to solve it with these players,” Tuchel said earlier this month

“Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question. Can we do better in the structure? Can we push the players more? Did we rotate too much? Let’s see.

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to over-perform and we need over-performance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams. I am not pointing fingers, I am not blaming anybody, but we need over-performance from everybody. It’s not over-performance if we have only single figures in scoring and assisting."

imago1006928886h

And as the targets get revealed one by one, the Athletic have revealed both Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku are among forwards under consideration this summer. 

Nkunku is in contract renewal talks with Leipzig, while Martinez will prove to be an expensive option if they were to convince Inter of parting ways with the Argentine this summer. 

Chelsea are unlikely to give the green light to another expensive centre-forward signing following the club-record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club last summer, unless the Belgium departs after just one season. 

imago1012248357h
