Report: Chelsea Plan Direct Contact With Manchester City Over Raheem Sterling Deal

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling and have scheduled further talks to discuss the final details in the next week.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Thomas Tuchel has wanted the winger since day one.

Sterling for Man City last season. IMAGO / News Images

Things suddenly seem to be progressing quickly for the Blues in the transfer market as this comes not even 24 hours after the announcement of an agreed fee.

According to reports, City have accepted a £45 million figure plus £10 million in potential add-on bonuses, as Tuchel pushes to secure the signing before his team head out to the USA for their pre-season.

Sterling is said to be happy about the move and after weeks of negotiations, and now with only the finer points left to be reviewed, City's number 7 could be heading to West London in the coming days.

Sterling in action versus Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

The England International would become Todd Boehly's first male signing since taking over from Marina Granovskaia and gaining prominent control over Chelsea's transfer business.

With the Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele deals falling through, both at the hands of Barcelona, every corner of the football club will be hoping this is third time lucky.

