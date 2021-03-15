Report: Chelsea plan to explore possible part-exchange deal involving Erling Haaland & Timo Werner

Chelsea are reportedly considering the option of using Timo Werner as part of a deal to bring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Werner only arrived at Chelsea in the summer from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million and his first year in England has produced a mixed bag of performances.

10 goals and 9 assists in 38 appearances for the German so far this season, but it could've and should've been much more for Werner as the expectations haven't met reality this year.

He has improved under Thomas Tuchel since his appointment, although his ruthlessness in front of goal is still lacking, and there had been reports that he could be sold this summer.

And the same outlet, Football Insider, now claim that the 25-year-old could be used in a cash-plus-player deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Haaland is set to cost €150 million if Dortmund allow him to depart this summer, and Werner could reportedly be used in a potential deal.

As per the report, 'the word is that the club do not believe he is quite at the level they had hoped'.

After just one season in England, it is extremely unlikely that Chelsea would give up on Werner that quickly considering his promise, potential and previous form shown in Germany.

Tuchel insisted no plans have been made for the summer transfer window and is working on finding a breakthrough for the Chelsea forwards.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have.

"We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them.

"In general, I am happy because we don't only look at the output in how they score and assist. Of course, this is a statistic in which every striker is attached to and everyone has to have the mentality to cope with the statistic. It is like this at high-level football.

"We are still waiting for a breakthrough for the guys to be on a run to score consistently, it is not the case. We will never stop pushing and looking for solutions to create even more clear chances for them. That's the way it is."



