Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Plan To Move For Raheem Sterling Should Romelu Lukaku Depart

With Romelu Lukaku's departure looking increasingly likely, Chelsea will look to bring in a high-profile attacker to replace him and Raheem Sterling is a name that has cropped up in recent reports. 

Lukaku Belgium

It is fair to say the Belgian's return season did not go to plan. His goal tally was far lower than expected and he constantly found himself in the media for undesired reasons.  The striker has made his desire to return to Inter Milan known to the Chelsea hierarchy and recent reports have painted this return as seemingly inevitable.   

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea has been linked to Raheem Sterling in the past and a report today by Simon Mullock claims that the club will make a move for the Englishman should Lukaku's likely exit come to fruition.  The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and seems to be open to the idea of leaving Manchester City.  He has seen his domestic minutes decrease the last two seasons, which has likely given him pause in contract negotiations.  Chelsea's project would certainly appeal to him and the Blues would have the financial capabilities to make this deal happen should they choose to pursue it. 

Read More Chelsea News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

imago1002132765h
Transfer News

Exciting Young Chelsea Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom Signs Loan Deal With Peterborough United

By Kieran Neller41 minutes ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Can Find Lukaku Replacement A Little Closer To Home

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History

By Owen Cummings9 hours ago
Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
imago1008378785h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Peterborough United On Loan For The New Season

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić

By Stephen Smith10 hours ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Receive Important Proposal From Chelsea For Milan Skriniar

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago