Report: Chelsea Plan To Sign A Right-Back In January

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea's current plan is to sign a right-back in January.

Injuries have been a huge problem for Graham Potter since he came into the club, and none would have bothered him more than Reece James coming off against Bournemouth on his first game back after injury.

James will miss up to four weeks for Chelsea, and the club now need to push forward their plans for targeting a right-back in the summer to January. There is a list of players they believe could do well.

The expectation is now that Chelsea will certainly sign a right-back in the January window.

Josip Juranovic

Chelsea have looked at Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea plan to sign a right-back in January after the injury sustained to Reece James.

The position has been something the club have wanted to address since even before the first Reece James injury against AC Milan in October, but this has forced their hand to make it a priority position.

For the position the club have a list of names. On that list include players like Pedro Porro, Malo Gusto and Josip Juranovic. Denzel Dumfries has been named as the number one target in the past.

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is thought to be the main target.

Chelsea will likely decide in the next few days which player they believe fits them the best. and will try and wrap the deal up early like they've done with the rest of their transfers so far.

A right-back will be signed in January, the only question now is who?

