Report: Chelsea Planning Juventus' Paulo Dybala Transfer After Takeover is Complete

Chelsea are plotting a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala when his contract expires at the end of the season, looking to seal a deal after their takeover is complete.

The sale of Chelsea is set to be complete by the end of April, seeing the Club return to business as usual when Roman Abramovich is no longer associated with the Blues.

As per 90min, Thomas Tuchel's side are planning to make an approach for Dybala, who will be available on a free transfer when his Juventus contract expires in June.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report states that contact has been made with Dybala's representatives through intermediaries, and Chelsea hope to open talks with the forward once the ownership situation has been resolved.

Dybala's season at Juventus, which is looking likely to be his final, has beeen hampered by injuries but he has managed to score 13 goals and register six assists in all competitions, an impressive feat.

At 28 years of age, Tuchel could see the Argentinian as a more experience option in attack, having given youngsters Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount a run of games in attack in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

However, with the uncertain circumstances surrounding Chelsea at the moment, all transfer activity will be done once a takeover is complete.

Groups led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been shortlisted, as have the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca as the Club seek new ownership following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.

Now all four shortlisted parties have until April 11 to review their current offers, and speak to the necessary parties involved before lodging their final bids as Raine Group hope to conclude a sale by the end of April, when talks regarding summer transfer plans can take place.

