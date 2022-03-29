Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Planning Juventus' Paulo Dybala Transfer After Takeover is Complete

Chelsea are plotting a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala when his contract expires at the end of the season, looking to seal a deal after their takeover is complete.

The sale of Chelsea is set to be complete by the end of April, seeing the Club return to business as usual when Roman Abramovich is no longer associated with the Blues.

As per 90min, Thomas Tuchel's side are planning to make an approach for Dybala, who will be available on a free transfer when his Juventus contract expires in June.

imago1010768406h

The report states that contact has been made with Dybala's representatives through intermediaries, and Chelsea hope to open talks with the forward once the ownership situation has been resolved.

Dybala's season at Juventus, which is looking likely to be his final, has beeen hampered by injuries but he has managed to score 13 goals and register six assists in all competitions, an impressive feat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 28 years of age, Tuchel could see the Argentinian as a more experience option in attack, having given youngsters Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount a run of games in attack in recent weeks.

imago1010804847h

However, with the uncertain circumstances surrounding Chelsea at the moment, all transfer activity will be done once a takeover is complete.

Groups led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been shortlisted, as have the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca as the Club seek new ownership following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich. 

Now all four shortlisted parties have until April 11 to review their current offers, and speak to the necessary parties involved before lodging their final bids as Raine Group hope to conclude a sale by the end of April, when talks regarding summer transfer plans can take place.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009782749h
News

Report: Napoli 'Appreciate' Chelsea Striker Armando Broja After Southampton Success

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010656856h (2)
News

Report: Broughton's Chelsea Bid Handed Boost as Crystal Palace Co-Owner Textor Ready to Purchase Harris & Blitzer's Shares

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1003224697h
News

Roberto Mancini Reveals Close Relationship Between Italy National Team & Chelsea Following Jorginho Return

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Join Xavi's Barcelona Project

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010868883h
News

Report: Lazio's Maurizio Sarri 'Already Called' Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008211887h (1)
News

Chelsea Handed Double Fitness Boost as James & Hudson-Odoi Return to Training Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Reveals Which Player Wrote to Him Ahead of Chelsea Arrival

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010844804h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Looking to Secure Cesar Azpilicueta Signing 'at All Costs'

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago