Report: Chelsea Planning New Move For AC Milan's Rafael Leao

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea are planning a new move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Rafael Leao failed the Reece James test again last night, but at the moment, it's a test nobody seems to be passing. The winger is a target for Chelsea going forward, and the club are planning a new assault in the January.

Chelsea failed with a bid in the summer worth around £70million, but are adamant about trying again for the player, who is rated internally behind the scenes at Chelsea.

AC Milan are pushing for the player to sign a new contract, and if he does sign one, a move to Chelsea will almost certainly not happen for a long time.

Rafael Leao vs Chelsea

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are planning a new assault for the signature of Rafael Leao in January. The winger is a huge target for Chelsea as they look to revamp their forward line.

Paolo Maldini yesterday spoke about how the clubs have not spoken since the rejected bid for Leao in the summer, and said AC Milan were hopeful the player would sign a new deal in the coming months.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan are keen to keep hold of Rafael Leao.

Chelsea will attempt a pursuit, and seem genuine favourites in terms of the teams most likely to sign the Portuguese winger. AC Milan will hope to have his future wrapped up before the World Cup, but Chelsea are hoping to put a dent in those plans.

Rafael Leao to Chelsea is a saga to keep an eye on.

