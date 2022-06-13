Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year

Chelsea are 'ready to start a bidding war' in order to secure the signing of Torino FC defender Gleison Bremer. 

The 25-year-old helped to steer his side to a top 10 finish with the best defensive record in Serie A. 

There is currently a lot of noise around the Brazilian who has attracted the best of Italy including AC Milan as well as the German Champions Bayern Munich. 

La Stampa (via Milan News) have claimed that both Chelsea and Tottenham are in the mood for a battle to procure the defender's signature. 

Voted Defender of the 21/22 Season, the centre-back is known for his strong ariel ability and his quick read of the game. 

According to the Transfermarkt, Bremer is valued in the area of £32 million, which is a tempting number in comparison with fellow transfer target Joules Kounde's price tag of over £50 million. 

With Antonio Rudiger's imminent departure, Thomas Tuchel has the difficult task of trying to find the right person to fill the very large boots of his fellow German.  

