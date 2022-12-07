Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to gain some fitness to regain his form, but Chelsea may be willing to make a move for him.

With Christian Pulisic set to leave, Jadon Sancho could replace him.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are plotting a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, in what could be a truly shocking turn of events.

Manchester United of course are unlikely to entertain any bids for Sancho. The club invested a lot in the winger, and there is strong belief within that he will reach that potential.

Chelsea are looking for wingers to bolster the squad for the rest of this season and next and have reportedly stumbled across the name of Jadon Sancho as a possible target.

Rafael Leao is the main target for Chelsea, but if he decides to sign a new contract at AC Milan, which the club do expect him to, they will look elsewhere for a new winger.

Sancho of course will be likely to want to prove himself at Manchester United, and the club are unlikely to want to sell the winger.

