Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are reportedly planning a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to gain some fitness to regain his form, but Chelsea may be willing to make a move for him.

With Christian Pulisic set to leave, Jadon Sancho could replace him.

Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea are plotting a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, in what could be a truly shocking turn of events.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United of course are unlikely to entertain any bids for Sancho. The club invested a lot in the winger, and there is strong belief within that he will reach that potential.

Chelsea are looking for wingers to bolster the squad for the rest of this season and next and have reportedly stumbled across the name of Jadon Sancho as a possible target.

Rafael Leao is the main target for Chelsea, but if he decides to sign a new contract at AC Milan, which the club do expect him to, they will look elsewhere for a new winger.

Sancho of course will be likely to want to prove himself at Manchester United, and the club are unlikely to want to sell the winger.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Yunus Musah Set For New Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: PSG Lead The Race For Chelsea Target João Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Yunus Musah
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid 'Closing In' On Endrick

By Stephen Smith
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix Expected To Leave Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: PSG Leave Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Giving Up On Rafael Leao Pursuit

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain

By Luka Foley