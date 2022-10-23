Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Plotting January Move For Adrien Rabiot

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Adrien Rabiot could leave Juventus in January, and Chelsea could make a move for the midfielder.

Chelsea have Adrien Rabiot's team mate Denis Zakaria on their books on loan at the moment, but it seems to be the French midfielder that the blue's want to bring to the bridge.

Manchester United were close to signing Rabiot in the summer, but instead went and signed Casemiro, which hasn't worked out too bad for Erik Ten Hag's men. Chelsea may now reignite the interest they had in Rabiot in the summer themselves, as they look to strengthen the midfield.

Denis Zakaria's loan could be terminated by Chelsea, and that could pave way to the Rabiot signing.

According to Gazetta in Italy, Chelsea are interested in Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, and could plot a move in January to sign the midfielder. Rabiot had clear desire to leave Juventus in the summer, but stayed after Manchester United refused to pay his high wages demands.

Juventus will likely make a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if Rabiot was to join Chelsea, and Denis Zakaria could return to Italy after playing zero minutes for Chelsea on his loan so far.

Adrien Rabiot would be a quick fix for Chelsea's midfield problems.

Mateo Kovacic has been playing with an injury for Chelsea, and the club may want some quick reinforcements to lessen the burden on the Croatian over the next few months of the season.

A January move is not certain, but it is something Chelsea are likely to explore when the window opens.

