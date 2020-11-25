SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea plotting move to land young centre-back next summer

Matt Debono

Chelsea are already making transfer plans with Frank Lampard's side eyeing a new central defender. 

Lampard has seen his side's defensive record drastically improve this season following the signings of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and defensive duo Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva. 

It has seen the Blues keep six clean sheets in their previous eight matches in all competitions.

In the majority of matches, it has seen a central partnership that has consisted of Silva and Kurt Zouma, with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori being left to wait patiently for their chances. 

49328729
(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Now Fabrizio Romano reports via the HereWeGo Podcast, that Chelsea are looking to sign a young centre-back next summer who has experience. 

Fans have speculated on the likes of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea do have five already in their squad, with Thiago Silva hoping to extend his deal, but also several out on loan - including Malang Sarr who they signed this summer and is on loan at FC Porto, and Marc Guehi, who is on loan at Swansea City.

Declan Rice has also been linked with the club to play at centre-back also from West Ham.

----------

