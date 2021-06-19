Report: Chelsea 'Possibly' Interest in Sergio Ramos This Summer

Chelsea have possible interest in Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer, according to reports.

Ramos confirmed he would be leaving Real Madrid after 16 seasons at the end of June when his contract expires after he didn't reach an agreement to extend his contract at the Bernabeu.

He isn't set to be short of offers and is already starting to attract interest from across Europe, and Thomas Tuchel's side are potentially thinking about making a move.

As per Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Chelsea could be interested in Ramos. PSG, Sevilla and Manchester United have all been credited with interested for the central defender.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

Chelsea already have one veteran at the back in Thiago Silva who has proven his quality since his arrival which has seen him earn a new contract.

Whether Chelsea need Ramos will depend on defensive exits. On his current wages as well, it could be a deal which is unlikely unless Tuchel is extremely keen on bringing the Spaniard to west London.

What did Sergio Ramos say on his future?

“I’m not joining Sevilla, this is not even an option. Barcelona? Impossible. You’ll never see me at Barcelona. I don't know which club I'm joining yet. When I'll know, I'll be the first to announce it. It’s not time to talk about my future,"

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

