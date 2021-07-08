Report: Chelsea Prefer Kenedy European Loan Move Amid Flamengo Interest

The club are against sending him on loan to Brazil.

Chelsea would prefer winger Kenedy to have a loan spell in Europe next season amid rumours linking the Brazilian with a return to Brazil, according to reports.

It has been reported that Kenedy is attracting interest from Flamengo this summer.

However, as per Goal, Chelsea would prefer to send the Brazilian back into Europe following his loan spell at Granada.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

The midfielder will not join up with the Chelsea squad and have the chance to impress manager Thomas Tuchel this summer as he looks to secure a move away.

Goal go on to report that Kenedy believes moving to Flamengo would be the best move for his career, however, Chelsea would prefer to send him to a more competitive league in Europe.

A deal could be reached though, if Flamengo put a performance-based buy clause in the loan deal for Kenedy.

It remains to be seen as to where the midfielder will be playing his football next season but he is expected to move on.

What has been said about Kenedy?

Flamengo Director Bruno Spindel opened up regarding a move for the winger.

"Kenedy is a very interesting athlete. Flamengo are talking. It’s also very difficult, he’s from Chelsea, he’s an interesting player who’s had a great season." he said.

He added: "It’s a very difficult negotiation, an athlete who was transferred for a very high fee [around £6 million] to Chelsea.

"We’d like to have him, but again, even because of the financial situation, the value of the Euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation."

