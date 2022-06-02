Chelsea would rather sell Romelu Lukaku to Bayern Munich rather than Inter Milan due to their interest in Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

The Belgian has had a poor debut season upon his return to Chelsea and could be set for an exit.

According to Tuttosport, via Sempre Inter, Chelsea would prefer Lukaku to sign for Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The report states that Chelsea are keen for Lukaku to join the Munich side rather than Inter Milan as it would aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international is set to leave the club this summer, and Lukaku could be seen as a ready-made replacement for Lewandowski.

Speaking during a press conference with his national team Lewandowski confirmed his desire to leave Bayern Munich.

He said: "My story at Bayern is over. I can not imagine further good cooperation. I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

"Bayern is a serious club and I believe that they will not keep me just because they can."

With Lewandowski set to depart this summer, a transfer to Chelsea is 'not impossible' as the Blues tried to sign the forward on three occasions in the past.

However, Lukaku would most likely need to depart as he has reportedly agreed terms with Inter Milan over a summer return to Italy.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku but the Bundesliga club are also more likely to be able to afford a transfer fee for the Belgian in comparison to Inter.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube