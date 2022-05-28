Report: Chelsea Prefer to Sell Jorginho Over N'Golo Kante Amid Juventus & Manchester United Interest

Chelsea would prefer to sell Jorginho over fellow midfielder N'Golo with plenty of interest coming in Juventus and Manchester United, according to reports.

The duo are both in their thirties now and, with contracts ending at the end of next season, their times in west London are likely to come to an end soon.

One of the two players is expected to leave the club this summer and Chelsea would reportedly rather it was Jorginho than his French teammate.

IMAGO / Colorsport

As reported by Guardian journalist, Jacob Steinberg, the Blues would rather free up space in their squad by selling Jorginho rather than Kante amid interest from Juventus.

Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher is expected to rejoin the Chelsea squad next season after Thomas Tuchel revealed on a number of occasions that he is a keen admirer of the youngster.

The Blues are also linked with West Ham holding midfielder Declan Rice, however his price tag may be a bit steep for the west London side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking about his admiration for Kante, Tuchel said the following earlier this month:

“I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch. He plays only 40% of the games. So it’s maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place.

“Because he is our Mo Salah, he is our (Virgil) van Dijk, he is our (Kevin) De Bruyne. He is our Neymar, he is our Kylian Mbappé; he is the guy who makes the difference. And if you only have him 40% it’s a huge problem.”

