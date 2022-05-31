Chelsea are prepared to let Marcos Alonso leave this summer, having known of his desire to depart for a 'long time', with Barcelona interested, according to reports.

The wing-back has one year left on his current deal as Chelsea are set for a summer rebuild.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are prepared to let Alonso depart in the transfer window.

The Italian claims that the Chelsea board have been aware of Alonso's desire to leave the club for a 'long time' and are prepared to allow him to depart this window.

Furthermore, Alonso has already made a verbal agreement with Barcelona ahead of a potential move to La Liga.

Recent reports stated that Alonso's agent has been in London to hold talks with Chelsea over his future, asking to let his client leave during the summer transfer window.

Discussions were reportedly 'well advanced' between the player and Barcelona but any move will depend on the price tag set by Chelsea.

This valuation is said to be €20 million, with Chelsea unwilling to let Alonso leave for less despite only having a year left on his current deal.

Alonso has previously opened up on his desire to play in La Liga as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me.

It looks like the Spaniard could have his wish granted as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's consortium have taken control of the club, successful in their purchase as they prepare for their first summer in charge of the Blues.

