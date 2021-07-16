Report: Chelsea Prepared to Include Tammy Abraham As Makeweight in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Chelsea are ready to offer Tammy Abraham as makeweight in their bid to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The west Londoners have been chasing the Norwegian forward's signature and after securing Champions League glory, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster in search of domestic glory next term.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75million that will become active in 2022.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea wish to offer Abraham as part of a package deal for Haaland, with the Englishman out of favour at Stamford Bridge and keen to seal an exit this summer with just two years left on his contract.

Despite Dortmund insistent on keeping hold of their talisman, Chelsea are ready to test the German side's resolve by including Abraham in a blockbuster deal for one of Europe's best and most lethal finishers.

Moreover, clubs vesting interest in Abraham, such as Aston Villa and West Ham, have been told that the club are trying to strike a deal with Dortmund that would see the 23-year-old head the other way.

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of £50 million for the forward - a figure which is seen as 'excessive' by Dortmund for a squad player who hardly featured under Tuchel for a majority of the second-half of the previous campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

