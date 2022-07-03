Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Make Bid for Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthjs De Ligt

With defensive target Jules Kounde looking like he is heading to Barcelona, Chelsea have turned their attention to Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthjs De Ligt.

The Dutchman, 22, has been linked to a move away from Turin for a matter of weeks and Chelsea have looked like the number one destination for the former Ajax defender. 

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea are preparing to make a bid within the region of £70 million in the coming days in an attempt to sign De Ligt. Negotiaitions between the players agent and the Blues have been "deemed positive". 

De Ligt

Chelsea are hoping to get a deal done cheaper than £70 million and feel positive about doing so. As well as this De Ligt has made it clear that he feels open to the move and progress is being made. 

One main attraction to the young defender is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The German was praised by De Ligt who said that the way he "transforms defenders" is very impressive and refered to former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger who recently departed for Real Madrid. 

Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke out about the trasfer speculation regarding De Ligt and said: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It is impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club - but all three parties involved must be satisfied."

Should the Netherlands international join Chelsea, he would be the ssecond big money signing for Tuchel's team following the reported arrival of Raheem Sterling.

 Read More Chelsea News

imago1012514754h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Still Interested In Blues Italian Midfielder Jorghino

By Connor Dossi-White56 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfer News

Raheem Sterling Is Selling His House to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘Delighted to Be Back’ - Callum Hudson-Odoi on Returning to Pre-season Training

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Andreas Christensen
Transfer News

Report: Former Blue Andreas Christensen Is Set To Be Announced By Barcelona Next Week

By Connor Dossi-White16 hours ago
Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Joan Laporta Confirms Chelsea Target Raphinha Wants to Join Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis16 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Receive Request to Leave

By Melissa Edwards18 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Barcelona President Confirms Manchester United Are Not the Only Club Interested in Frenkie de Jong Amid Chelsea Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Pressuring Leeds United and Raphinha to Make a Transfer Decision

By Callum Baker-Ellis19 hours ago