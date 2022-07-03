Report: Chelsea Prepared to Make Bid for Netherlands and Juventus Defender Matthjs De Ligt

With defensive target Jules Kounde looking like he is heading to Barcelona, Chelsea have turned their attention to Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthjs De Ligt.

The Dutchman, 22, has been linked to a move away from Turin for a matter of weeks and Chelsea have looked like the number one destination for the former Ajax defender.

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea are preparing to make a bid within the region of £70 million in the coming days in an attempt to sign De Ligt. Negotiaitions between the players agent and the Blues have been "deemed positive".

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Chelsea are hoping to get a deal done cheaper than £70 million and feel positive about doing so. As well as this De Ligt has made it clear that he feels open to the move and progress is being made.

One main attraction to the young defender is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The German was praised by De Ligt who said that the way he "transforms defenders" is very impressive and refered to former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger who recently departed for Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke out about the trasfer speculation regarding De Ligt and said:

"It is impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club - but all three parties involved must be satisfied."

Should the Netherlands international join Chelsea, he would be the ssecond big money signing for Tuchel's team following the reported arrival of Raheem Sterling.

Read More Chelsea News