Report: Chelsea Prepared to Pay £150M for Erling Haaland This Summer

Chelsea are ready to break the bank to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is currently away on holiday, recovering and resting ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign. But talk over his future at Dortmund remains rife.

He has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea who are keen on landing a world-class centre-forward this summer.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel's side have shortlisted Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as possible options, but the links to Haaland are showing no signs of stopping.

And as per a fresh report from 90min, Chelsea have made a decision over their pursuit of Haaland and are prepared to offer up to £150 million for the Norwegian forward.

Dortmund are believed to want £154 million if they are to consider letting him leave this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active next summer. But after the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, it remains to be seen if they will let both of their star players leave in the same window.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

According to the report, Chelsea have already held 'lengthy talks' with Haaland's camp and personal terms are 'not an issue'.

It also states that the Blues are now exploring the 'finer details' of the move but would be keen on acquiring Haaland for closer to £135 million, rather than the full £150 million. They are convinced that such an offer would be too big to turn down this summer.

Haaland has been previously claimed to be open to a move to joining Chelsea.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

