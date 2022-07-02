Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Walk Away From Raphinha Deal

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has said that his side aren't prepared to wait for Raphinha to decide his future after Barcelona tabled an offer to Leeds United for the Brazilian. 

Raphinha Leeds United

According to Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are likely to match Leeds' valuation fee of Raphinha however have not had a bid accepted yet as Leeds want the mojority of the fee rather than in add-ons. 

As for Chelsea, they agreed a deal worth £60 million with Leeds on Tuesday evening and it seemed that a deal would be struck, but it has been no secret that Raphinha only wanted a Barcelona move and was therefore reluctant to accept Chelsea's offer. 

Raphinha

Because of the 25 year-old's desire to join the Spanish side, Chelsea are said to potentially walk away from the deal as they don't wish to wait for the Brazilian to make a decision on his future. 

Deco, Raphinha's agent and former Chelsea midfielder, has been in Spain discussing a potential move for Raphinha despite the Chelsea agreement. 

Reports suggest that Deco would recieve a higher sum of money if he where to pursue a move with Chelsea however he would like to fulfill his players wishes. 

