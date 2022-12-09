Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Preparing €90million Bid For RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a €90million bid for Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are ready to start a concrete push to secure the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and it is set to be a massive fee as expected.

Gvardiol will leave Leipzig in 2023 for another club. The only thing that remains is which club it is that he leaves for. Chelsea are hoping it's them.

The fee will have to be massive for Gvardiol considering the interest from other clubs, and the Blue's are ready to spend big.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Josko Gvardiol.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea are preparing a €90million bid for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, as they push to secure his signature over the rest of the interested clubs.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in Gvardiol alongside Chelsea, and that is why the club are desperate to get the deal done now. 

Gvardiol is the main target for the centre back spot. With Thiago Silva set to retire soon, Chelsea have had to identify new defenders to fill the void the Brazilian is expected to leave behind.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol will be allowed to leave RB Leipzig in 2023.

RB Leipzig will allow the Croatian defender to leave in 2023, and that could be as early as January if the correct bid comes along for the German club.

Chelsea are pushing, and it may become a lot more clear where Gvardiol will play after the World Cup.

