Report: Chelsea Preparing Bid for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as Erling Haaland Alternative

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in their hunt of a top centre-forward this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old could be heading towards the exit door and has been identified as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who has been named as the Blues' top target alongside West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The Argertina international played a vital role for his side in their route to Serie A glory last season, registering 19 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri - striking a devastating attacking partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes via Sempre Inter, Chelsea are ready to pursue their interest in Martinez if they miss out on signing Haaland this summer, with the Champions League winner keen to bolster their centre-forward options ahead of the new campaign.

The Italian giants' stance on a potential deal for their striker remains to be seen, as the club have already sanctioned the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG and could choose against cashing in on more of their star players.

However, there could be a twist in the tale as Chelsea could be prepared to offer the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, both of whom have been linked with a switch to Inter, as part of a player-plus-cash deal in order to persuade Simone Inzaghi's side to sell their talisman.

Several reports in recent weeks have confirmed that Chelsea are on the hunt for a world-class striker to move on from their struggles in front of goal last season.

It has also been stated that the west London side have dropped their interest in Villareal star Gerard Moreno as a viable addition to their attack.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

