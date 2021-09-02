Report: Chelsea Preparing Contract Offer for AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a free agent next summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Ivorian was previously linked to the Blues years ago, during his time with Atalanta.

As per SportMediaset via Sempre Milan, the midfielder has 'long been' a target of the club.

Photo by LaPresse/Sipa USA

Kessie is out of contract next summer and whilst Chelsea did not attempt to buy him in the sumemr transfer window, they could move for the powerhouse next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Kessie, who is yet to reach a contract agreement.

Chelsea are ready to offer the player a contract "for at least €7-8m net per season" as they plan a free transfer.

His departure would be a 'disaster' for Milan, who value Kessie highly.

Photo by Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA

Chelsea added midfielder Saul Niguez to their squad for the 2021/22 season, signing the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

Whilst the Blues have an option to buy in the deal, there is no certainty that his future will be at Stamford Bridge.

If Saul returns to Atletico once his deal with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, this could free up space for Kessie.

The Ivorian would offer something completely different to what Chelsea currently have, as he is more defensive minded.

It reamins to be seen as to what the future holds for both Kessie and Chelsea but this rumour is sure to crop up again in the January transfer window as the club have a long-held interest in the player.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube