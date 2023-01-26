Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Malo Gusto

As Chelsea continue to assert their authority on the transfer market, they are reportedly set to launch a fresh bid for Lyon's Malo Gusto after their opening offer of £17.5million was rejected by the French club.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported this morning that the Blues are now set to send in a new bid of around £26million, which is said to be much closer to Lyon's valuation of the 19-year old.

Chelsea look to be getting closer to a total agreement for Gusto, with personal terms already agreed IMAGO / Just Pictures

Personal terms are said to not be an issue, with Gusto also assured by the club that game time will not be a problem despite having to compete with Reece James, but with the Chelsea rightback having his fair share of injury issues over the past season, rotation will be key and high-quality competition for a starting spot is something that Gusto will relish.

Gusto has been sounded out by the Chelsea hierarchy ahead of the likes of Pedro Porro (who looks set to join Tottenham), Denzel Dumfries, and Jeremie Frimpong and it looks like the club made a good decision.

Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong was one of a host of rightback targets for Chelsea before the club turned to Gusto IMAGO / Eibner

Gusto has made 54 appearances in Ligue 1 since his debut in 2020, offering the ability to play outwide in midfield and on the wing, as he demonstrated while in the club's academy so if Chelsea can get this deal done, they are onto a winner as the club's squad revamp continues.

Read More Chelsea Stories: