Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Romelu Lukaku This Summer

The Blues are closing on on their man.

Chelsea are preparing a new bid to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

The striker has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve on his Champions League winning side.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are preparing a new bid to sign Lukaku and are expected to bid €120/130 million for the Belgian.

Chelsea have already had an offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected but they are expected to make another bid this week.

It was reported that Lukaku was adamant that he would make a decision over his future as his agent wanted a move to Chelsea, and now the player is open to the move as long as Inter Milan accept a bid.

Lukaku has given the green light for a return to Chelsea this summer as the Blues prepare to make the required big-money bid to Inter.

It has been reported that Lukaku is open to a return to London, where he believes he has 'unfinished business' with Chelsea, after departing in 2014.

The forward will receive a significant salary increase when returning to Chelsea and be looking to help the Blues defend their Champions League title and mount a challenge for next season's Premier League.

The addition of Lukaku could end Tammy Abraham's time at the club, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in the forward.

If Inter accept the bid, expect this deal to progress fairly quickly as Chelsea look to bring in their man.

