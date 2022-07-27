Report: Chelsea Preparing Offer For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

Thomas Tuchel has not hidden his desire for multiple center-back acquisitions this summer, with his club rumored to be weighing up a bid for a young, promising defender in the Premier League.

With the Blues seemingly set to lose out in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, they are now looking for an alternative to the Frenchman. If recent reports are to be believed, they have set their sights on another French defender: Wesley Fofana.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Graeme Bailey of 90 min provided an update on the West London club's transfer plans on Tuesday evening. Bailey claims that manager Thomas Tuchel wishes to bring in 3 defenders this window to replace those who have departed.

Though Kalidou Koulibaly has been brought in, negotiations for players like Kounde, Nathan Ake, and Matthijs de Ligt have sputtered out. They have been drawing up alternative plans to fulfill Tuchel's desires and Fofana is reportedly a part of these plans.

IMAGO / PA Images

Bailey reported that Chelsea are now looking for options within England and the 21-year-old has caught their eye, with owner Todd Boehly ready to begin talks with Leicester City.

The Frenchman has impressed since his move to the King Power. Though a broken leg limited his appearances last season, he has slotted in seamlessly within the Foxes backline, proving to be an astute piece of business by Leicester.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leicester will not want to lose Fofana, but they are struggling to bring players in this summer, given the size of their squad and FFP restrictions. A sizeable offer for the Frenchman could force their hand.