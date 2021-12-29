Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Report: Chelsea Preparing Permanent Lucas Digne Move After Ben Chilwell Setback

Chelsea are prepared to strike a permanent deal with Everton for full-back Lucas Digne, according to reports.

This comes after Chelsea were handed a massive setback in Ben Chilwell's return from injury as it was revealed that he will need surgery to recover.

It has now been repored by 90MIN that Chelsea are prepared to sign Digne on a permanent transfer.

This comes after reports initially stated that the Blues were interested in a six-month loan deal for the French international.

It was believed that he has been offered to several clubs ahead of the January transfer window and that Chelsea could pounce.

Further reports state that Inter Milan and Napoli are both interested in the defender, who previously played in the Serie A for AS Roma.

The Blues have considered internal options as they could recall Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen from loan spells at Lyon and Covenrty City, but it appears that they now have their sights set on Digne.

90MIN state that Thomas Tuchel believes he is an ideal fit to the wing-back role at Chelsea and could make a permanent move for the defender, who Everton do not wish to loan.

The report continues to state that the Blues would like the deal to be heavily appearance based as they would be taking his whole wage packet.

Digne has revealed that he would love a move to Stamford Bridge and this is one to keep an eye on as Chelsea search for Chilwell's replacement.

Report: Chelsea Preparing Permanent Lucas Digne Move After Ben Chilwell Setback

