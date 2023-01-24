Report: Chelsea Preparing Second Bid For Malo Gusto

Chelsea are now set on signing Lyon defender Malo Gusto, and are preparing a second bid for the player. The first was rejected due to how low it was, but Chelsea are ready to try again.

Gusto is now the main target for Chelsea for the right-back spot. It was initially Denzel Dumfries but his price tag likely turned Chelsea off the deal.

They are now ready to make another offer for Malo Gusto, and he is keen on the move.

Chelsea are preparing a second bid for Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea are preparing a second bid for Lyon defender Malo Gusto after the first bid was rejected.

The first bid was less than £20million by Chelsea, and they are now reportedly preparing a bid worth around £25million to get the deal done.

Gusto wants the move to Chelsea and has already agreed personal terms. He does not see himself continuing at Lyon, but the club are yet to agree to allow him to leave.

Chelsea are determined the get the deal done and are also confident according to Bobby Vincent. Gusto would be cover and competition for Reece James, and has been promised game time at Chelsea.

The new bid is imminent and is expected to be given to Lyon within the next hours. It will then be up to the French club to decide whether they want to part ways with Gusto or make him stay.

Read More Chelsea Stories: