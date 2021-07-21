Report: Chelsea Preparing £135M Bid for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Chelsea are readying a £135 million bid for Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norwegian is the subject of intense speculation regarding his future amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft via 90min, Chelsea are preparing to test the German club's resolve for the striker with a huge bid worth £135 million.

Speaking to ESPN, the Norwegian journalist admitted that Haaland is still Chelsea's main target this summer as he said:"They would like to test Dortmund with a fantasy offer, and a fantasy offer will be around €150m (£135m) - double what they can get for him next summer."

The Blues are aware of the hefty agent fees that the player's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland will demand.

Therefore, Chelsea are keen to keep the transfer sum as low as possible.

However, Dortmund wish to keep Haaland this summer so a huge bid will be necessary to consider the German's to sell.

Fjortoft continued: "It's interesting to follow, but most likely, he will stay with Dortmund,

"Dortmund are saying all the time 'he will stay, he will stay'. They said that about (Jadon) Sancho one year ago and he stayed, so it is most likely that Haaland will still be a Dortmund player in this coming season, but we're waiting for that big, big offer from Chelsea."

As we progress further into the transfer window, Chelsea will begin to make moves for a new striker following the departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

