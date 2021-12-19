Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Report: Chelsea Preparing Transfer Offer for AC Milan's Theo Hernandez

Author:

Chelsea are preparing an offer for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, according to reports. 

The Blues have been keen to recruit new defensive options and, with the absence of Ben Chilwell affecting the club's recent form, the left-back may be bought in order to provide back-up in that area. 

Marcos Alonso has been covering since Chilwell's injury but has failed to have had as much of an impact as the Englishman. 

imago1008462786h

According to Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Thomas Tuchel has suggested Hernandez as a possible name to bring in next month.

The Frenchman has been highly impressive during his time in Serie A, with his transfer value said to be around €40 million.

Read More

Roman Abramovich is believed to be preparing an offer to bring him to west London in the upcoming transfer window, with the Chelsea owner already starting talks with the French player.

He also 'hopes' that he adapts to the Premier League quickly as the Blues look to compete on all fronts throughout the rest of the season.

imago1008361610h

The Frenchman has appeared 19 times for AC Milan in all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal and assisting five.

Chilwell is set to return to training next month but it is yet unknown whether or not he will require surgery on the ACL injury he suffered in the 4-0 win over Juventus in November.

With Chelsea struggling with injuries and Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, Tuchel's side may dip into the transfer market to bolster their chances for the rest of the season.

imago1008534492h
