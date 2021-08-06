Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move With Inter Set to Accept 'Pure Cash'

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move

The Blues are giving Inter what they want.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are preparing two separate bids for Romelu Lukaku as Inter Milan are set to accept a 'hard cash' bid for their forward, according to reports.

The Blues look to finally be closing in on their man as Thomas Tuchel adds a forward to his Champions League winning squad.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, after Lukaku expressed his desire to leave Inter, Chelsea are set to send two different bids to the Milan club.

sipa_33726493 (2)

The two solutions that Chelsea could propose have been revealed. 

The first will be an offer of €105 million plus Davide Zappacosta. If Inter do not accept this, Chelsea's second offer will be €110/115 million of 'pure cash', which Inter would prefer.

The report continues to state that the Italians 'should' accept the second offer for Chelsea as Lukaku gets 'closer and closer' to his return to Stamford Bridge.

sipa_33969065 (1)

A five-year contract is expected to be offered to the 28-year-old this year with reports claiming it's worth £212,000-a-week.

Tuchel is set to get his man after playing a 'significant' role in Lukaku's decision to join Chelsea after he told Inter of his desire to re-join the Blues

What Tuchel has said on the Lukaku to Chelsea rumours

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad,"Tuchel told the media. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (14)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Contact For Lionel Messi as Blues Prioritise Romelu Lukaku Deal

sipa_33974212
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move With Inter Set to Accept 'Pure Cash'

sipa_33164404 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Family's 'Strong Bond' Ahead of Super Cup Final

sipa_33272739 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on 'Amazing' Champions League Win With Chelsea Ahead of New Season

sipa_33186913
News

Kai Havertz is Ready to Show His Best For Chelsea Ahead of New Season

sipa_34410655
News

Kai Havertz Discusses Talented Chelsea Squad Ahead of New Season

sipa_33726493 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Makes Mind Up to Leave Inter Milan For Chelsea

1002473226
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Agrees Personal Terms With Chelsea Ahead of Five-Year Deal