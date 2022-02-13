Report: Chelsea Prioritise Jules Kounde & Another  Centre Back in Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea are prioritising Jules Kounde this summer but could try and sign another central defender in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer and could be granted his move this year.

As per Telegraph Sport, Kounde remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

The report continues to state that another defender will come in if Chelsea lose 'more than one' of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

This comes after it was reported that Kounde was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer.

However, he could be granted athe transfer soon as it was reported that the Blues are looking to agree a deal with him before the summer.

Chelsea are also well positioned to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt if he is going to leave Italy come the summer.

Previous reports stated that Chelsea were preparing an offer for the Dutch international.

With his release clause at €125 million, a sizeable figure that could put the Blues off, Juventus could be prepared to lower their demands.

If any of Chelsea's out-of-contract defenders depart at the end of the season, it is likely that Tuchel's side will make a move to bring in at least one defender.

