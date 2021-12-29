Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Prioritising Everton's Lucas Digne Ahead of January Transfer Window

Chelsea are prioritising the signing of Everton defender Lucas Digne ahead of January's transfer window, according to reports.

This comes after news broke that Ben Chilwell requires surgery on his ACL, ruling him out until the end of the season.

As per L'Equipe via Get French Football News, Chelsea are prioritising the loan signing of Digne.

Digne is destined to leave Everton in the upcoming January transfer window, following several disagreements he has had with manager Rafa Benitez since the start of the season.

And with Chilwell out until the end of the season, Digne could come in on a six-month loan deal to help Marcos Alonso with the workload on the left-hand side.

With recent reports suggesting that Chelsea are interested in signing the Frenchman, it looks as though they will have a fight on their hands should they be eager to pursue their interest.

Other clubs interested in Digne include Inter Milan and Napoli. Inter are wary of letting go either Matias Vecino or Aleksandar Kolarov, meaning they may require some reinforcement on the left defensive flank.

Napoli, on the other hand, are managed by Luciano Spalletti who worked with Digne at Roma back in 2016, meaning the pair know each other well.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be able to secure the loan signature of Digne, but could instead pursue a permanent transfer as this is what Everton would prefer for one of their highest paid players.

