Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

As the transfer window nears completion, Chelsea are continuing to prioritize the chase of Wesley Fofana.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been very outward in his desire to revamp his defense this summer. Following the acquisitions of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, the Blues are focusing all their efforts on a young, Premier League defender: Wesley Fofana.

Having wrapped up a majority of their other business this window, Chelsea are seemingly planning to go all-out in their attempts to persuade Leicester City to sell their prized asset before the window closes.

Monday evening, the Telegraph's Matt Law updated fans on all things Chelsea, including the latest surrounding Fofana. Law states that, above all else, the West London club are looking to 'prioritize' their interest in the young Frenchman.

This is a necessary move for Chelsea, given how hard the Foxes have been to negotiate with in the past. Brendan Rodgers has stated the 21-year-old is not for sale, but various reports have named a price for which this stance would likely begin to change.

Having seen two initial bids swiftly rejected, the Blues are prepared to press ahead in their pursuit of Fofana. The player himself is said to desire this transfer, which is making Chelsea confident they can pull it off despite Leicester's current stance.

This transfer will take a lot of work to complete, which makes Chelsea's prioritization of it sensible, seeing as he is their top target for the remainder of the window.

