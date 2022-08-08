Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

As the transfer window nears completion, Chelsea are continuing to prioritize the chase of Wesley Fofana.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been very outward in his desire to revamp his defense this summer. Following the acquisitions of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, the Blues are focusing all their efforts on a young, Premier League defender: Wesley Fofana. 

Having wrapped up a majority of their other business this window, Chelsea are seemingly planning to go all-out in their attempts to persuade Leicester City to sell their prized asset before the window closes. 

Wesley Fofana

Monday evening, the Telegraph's Matt Law updated fans on all things Chelsea, including the latest surrounding Fofana. Law states that, above all else, the West London club are looking to 'prioritize' their interest in the young Frenchman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is a necessary move for Chelsea, given how hard the Foxes have been to negotiate with in the past. Brendan Rodgers has stated the 21-year-old is not for sale, but various reports have named a price for which this stance would likely begin to change. 

Wesley Fofana

Having seen two initial bids swiftly rejected, the Blues are prepared to press ahead in their pursuit of Fofana. The player himself is said to desire this transfer, which is making Chelsea confident they can pull it off despite Leicester's current stance.

This transfer will take a lot of work to complete, which makes Chelsea's prioritization of it sensible, seeing as he is their top target for the remainder of the window.

Read More Chelsea News

Marc Cucurella
News

One Pundit Has Questioned if Chelsea Needed to Sign Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ace Callum Hudson-Odoi Attracts Suitors From Across Europe

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
Chelsea women
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago