Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea are progressing with a new contract for Mason Mount.

Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row.

The club of course want to give the player a new contract, and it is seen as a priority going forward. Mount is everything that's good about Chelsea, coming from the academy, and the club want to show that and repay the midfielder.

He is coming into the final 20 months of his contract, and is keen to commit his future to the club.

Mason Mount

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are progressing in contract talks with midfielder Mason Mount, and have it marked down as a priority going forward. Mount was immense today, and the club are happy with him on every level.

Graham Potter spoke after the game about his relationship with Mason Mount, and what he brings to Chelsea.

“We believe in Mason Mount a lot. We love him as a player, he’s a great guy. You can see the influence he has on the team”.

The club are now working on extending the player's contract, and have made it an absolute priority. They want to build around Mason Mount for the future, and he will be a key cog in the Chelsea team for years to come.

