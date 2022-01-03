Report: Chelsea Provided Update on Potential Transfer Target Jude Bellingham

Chelsea have been provided an update on potential transfer target Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder who has highly impressed at Borussia Dortmund ever since he joined from his boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020.

He has performed on the biggest stage and as he is at such a young age, he is regarded as one of the most promising players in world football.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Anfield Watch, despite the interest he is attracting from some of Europe's other top sides, Bellingham is happy at Dortmund and has no plans to leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool are also believed to be keen on signing him, but there is no certainty that the midfielder will depart the Bundesliga giants.

The journalist said: "I think for Bellingham it will be super difficult for anyone to sign him in summer 2022.

"If Erling Haaland leaves Dortmund in 2022 I don't see Dortmund letting Bellingham leave as well. I'm told that he's not desperate to leave. He's a very smart guy, super professional.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

"He's happy with Dortmund, he's always playing and he knows that moving to England could be also a lot of pressure for him as he is one of the biggest talents in English football and one of the biggest talents in the world."

Bellingham has made 70 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since his arrival last season, with seven goals and 13 assists to his name.

