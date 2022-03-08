Chelsea are showing interest in Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

Despite the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge which has been caused by Roman Abramovich listing the Club for sale, speculation continues to surface over possible transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel has an array of options at his disposal in attack, with a whole host of wingers at the club but Chelsea still want to improve in the attacking department.

As per FootMercato, Mahrez has caught the eye of the Blues, who are claimed to be 'keenly interested' in the Algeria international.

The 31-year-old, a former teammate of N'Golo Kante at Leicester City, is out of contract in June 2023 and is no closer to signing an extension at the Etihad Stadium, as per the report.

He has scored 21 goals and assisted seven in 33 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this term - a staggering return for the Cityzens.

Mahrez is valued at around £36 million by Transfermarkt, and is attracting interest from France, PSG in particular, as well as Tuchel's side.

PSG approached the Algerian last year it is claimed, while the Blues are studying the winger prior to the summer window.

What Chelsea will do this summer in the market remains unclear, and that will remain the case until there is clarity over who will take over from Roman Abramovich.

They also have out of contract players, but Tuchel knows he cannot influence the situation and is hoping for the best outcome.

He said last week: “Of course that’s a situation (on several player being out of contract). Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is. You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict. I would like not to predict or start predicting all scenarios because we just lose focus on it.

"Like I said, everybody has a different situation and feels different. I hope for the best outcome. Still, I think we have something to offer. Still, I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner decided to sell the club. He sells a strong, solid and very well organised club on the highest level.”

