Report: Chelsea Pursue Interest in Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa With Ben Chilwell Absence

Chelsea appear to be pursuing their interest in a left-back option with Ben Chilwell out injured and have been keeping a keen eye on Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, according to reports.

The west London side had been desperate to sign a left-back in January with Chilwell out for close to the rest of the season.

After links with Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez and Sergiño Dest, as well as an attempted loan recall for Emerson Palmieri, all fell through, the Blues weren't able to land any new players.

As per football.london, Chelsea are continuing to pursue their interest in Sosa, and their scouts have been watching the youngster all season.

The European champions were linked with a £25 million move in January to snatch up the 24-year-old, but a deal never came into being.

Borna has featured 16 times in the Bundesliga this season, across a variety of positions, displaying his versatility, having featured at both left-back and right-midfield so far this season.

He has also drawn several comparisons with David Beckham, thanks to his crossing abilities, as well as his hairstyle.

Since Chilwell has been out of action, the west London side have been forced to turn to Marcos Alonso as their go to left-back option, but Malang Sarr has featured in the position a lot too in recent weeks.

With Marcos Alonso attracting plenty of interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, Tuchel is keen to bolster his strengths down the left flank.

