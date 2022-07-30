Report: Chelsea Pursuing Defender Milan Skriniar From Inter Milan

Chelsea are in the search for their third signing and second new defender of the summer and the latest name to hit the rumour mill is Milan Skriniar.

The Blues have reportedly opened talks for Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, but securing a signature is proving a rather difficult task this transfer window.

Skriniar blowing a kiss. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The speculation over going for a move for Skriniar had started following the fallout of Sevilla's Jules Kounde passing on a move to Stamford Bridge for Barcelona.

The most recent update, reported by Italian newspaper Caliomercato, has provided insight on Chelsea's point of view which suggests the London outfit are currently not willing to meet the asking price from Inter Milan.

Paolo Busardo, an intermediary who is working on the transfer of the centre back, met with Blue representatives in the Big Smoke recently, but as with PSG's expected fee for Kimpembe, Todd Boehly and co don't want to pay €70m.

Skriniar with a pass. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The recruitment of Kalidou Koulibaly cost just over half of that number so it was perhaps surmised that they would want to negotiate more suitable terms for the 27-year-old.

Even more, with the Slovakia international no closer to resolving his future with the Serie A side, Thomas Tuchel may finally get his defender.

